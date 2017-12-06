Los tuits más destacados y compartidos este 2017

A pesar de que no ha podido repuntar en usuarios, Twitter sigue siendo una de las redes sociales más concurridas para saber del acontecer nacional, internacional o solo para expresar alguna opinión de algo que esté pasando y, como en todo, hay acontecimientos y mensajes que destacan sobre otros.

Estos fueron los acontecimientos más relevantes en la plataforma durante el 2017, en el que destacó en México de manera especial, la solidaridad de los Twitteros a raíz de los sismos de septiembre.

Los tuits más compartidos de 2017

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) 6 de abril de 2017

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 de agosto de 2017

With the current devastation in Houston, we are pledging $0.15 for every RT this gets! Please forward this along to help out those in need! pic.twitter.com/lodyOBE0eG — Penn State IFC (@PennStateIFC) 30 de agosto de 2017

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 de mayo de 2017

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) 11 de enero de 2017



Los tuits con más me gusta

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 de agosto de 2017

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 de mayo de 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 20 de julio de 2017

Los líderes del mundo más tuiteados

1. @RealDonaldTrump

2. @narendramodi

3. @NicolasMaduro

4. @RT_Erdogan

5. @EmmanuelMacron

6. @EPN

7. @mauriciomacri

8. @theresa_may

9. @JuanManSantos

10. @jokowi

Los músicos más tuiteados

1. @BTS_twt

2. @pledis_17

3. @Camila_Cabello

4. @justinbieber

5. @NiallOfficial

6. @Harry_Styles

7. @OfficialMonstaX

8. @ShawnMendes

9. @weareoneEXO

10. @Louis_Tomlinson