Los tuits más destacados y compartidos este 2017

miércoles, 06 diciembre, 2017 Por: Valentina Pizarro

Twitter hace su “anuario” para recordar el pase de 140 a 280 caracteres y todos los eventos que dieron forma al año que culmina.

A pesar de que no ha podido repuntar en usuarios, Twitter sigue siendo una de las redes sociales más concurridas para saber del acontecer nacional, internacional o solo para expresar alguna opinión de algo que esté pasando y, como en todo, hay acontecimientos y mensajes que destacan sobre otros.

Estos fueron los acontecimientos más relevantes en la plataforma durante el 2017, en el que destacó en México de manera especial, la solidaridad de los Twitteros a raíz de los sismos de septiembre.

Los tuits más compartidos de 2017


Los tuits con más me gusta

Los líderes del mundo más tuiteados

1. @RealDonaldTrump

2. @narendramodi

3. @NicolasMaduro

4. @RT_Erdogan

5. @EmmanuelMacron

6. @EPN

7. @mauriciomacri

8. @theresa_may

9. @JuanManSantos

10. @jokowi

Los músicos más tuiteados

1. @BTS_twt

2. @pledis_17

3. @Camila_Cabello

4. @justinbieber

5. @NiallOfficial

6. @Harry_Styles

7. @OfficialMonstaX

8. @ShawnMendes

9. @weareoneEXO

10. @Louis_Tomlinson

 

