La noche del 11 de enero tuvo lugar la premiación de los Critics ‘Choice Awards 2018, que elige lo mejor de la televisión y el cine según críticos profesionales de la industria. La ceremonia fue presentada por la actriz Olivia Munn.

Estos fueron los ganadores y nominados:

Cine

Mejor película

The Shape of Water

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor actriz

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Mejor actor

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour.

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

Tom Hanks – The Post

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Mejor director

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Steven Spielberg – The Post

Mejor película de acción

Wonder Woman.

Baby Driver

Logan

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Mejor actriz de reparto

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Patrick Stewart – Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name

Televisión

Mejor película hecha para la televisión

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Flint (Lifetime I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

Mejor actor en película de televisión:

Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Jack O'Connell – Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de película en televisión

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Mejor actor de reparto en película hecha apra la televisión o miniserie

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Mejor actriz de reparto en película hecha apra la televisión o miniserie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)

Mejor serie de comedia

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

Mejor miniserie

Big Little Lies (HBO)

American Vandal (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

Mejor serie dramática

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor comedia

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor actor de reparto en serie comedia

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie comedia

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Mejor talk show

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Ellen (NBC)

Harry (Syndicated)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (BRAVO)

Mejor serie animada

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Danger & Eggs (Amazon)

The Simpsons (FOX)