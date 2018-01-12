Conoce los ganadores de los Critics’ Choice Awards 2018
Estos premios son organizados por la BFCA y la Asociación de Periodistas de Televisión (BTJA).
La noche del 11 de enero tuvo lugar la premiación de los Critics ‘Choice Awards 2018, que elige lo mejor de la televisión y el cine según críticos profesionales de la industria. La ceremonia fue presentada por la actriz Olivia Munn.
Estos fueron los ganadores y nominados:
Cine
Mejor película
- The Shape of Water
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor actriz
- Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Mejor actor
- Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour.
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger
Tom Hanks – The Post
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Mejor director
- Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Steven Spielberg – The Post
Mejor película de acción
- Wonder Woman.
Baby Driver
Logan
Thor: Ragnarok
War for the Planet of the Apes
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Patrick Stewart – Logan
Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name
Televisión
Mejor película hecha para la televisión
- The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Flint (Lifetime I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)
Mejor actor en película de televisión:
- Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)
Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Jack O'Connell – Godless (Netflix)
Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)
Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de película en televisión
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)
Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Mejor actor de reparto en película hecha apra la televisión o miniserie
- Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)
Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)
Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Mejor actriz de reparto en película hecha apra la televisión o miniserie
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Regina King – American Crime (ABC)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)
Mejor serie de comedia
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Black-ish (ABC)
GLOW (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Patriot (Amazon)
Mejor miniserie
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
American Vandal (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
Mejor serie dramática
- The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
American Gods (Starz)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)
Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)
Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)
Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)
Mejor comedia
- The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor actor de reparto en serie comedia
- Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)
Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)
Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie comedia
- Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)
Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Mejor talk show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Ellen (NBC)
Harry (Syndicated)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (BRAVO)
Mejor serie animada
- Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Archer (FX)
Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Danger & Eggs (Amazon)
The Simpsons (FOX)