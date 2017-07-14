Conoce todos los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2017
El próximo 9 de septiembre se llevará a cabo la edición número 69 de los Premios Emmy, galardones que celebran lo mejor de lo mejor en la televisión. Y, si alguien duda de la capacidad de la televisión por atraer el mejor talento, sólo hay que echar un vistazo a la categoría de mejor actriz de serie limitada, donse están cuatro ganadoras del Oscar.
¿Cuáles son tus favoritas?
Mejor Serie de drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- House of Cards
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Mejor Serie de comedia
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Mejor miniserie
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Genius
- The Night of
Mejor Película para la televisión
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- The Wizard of Lies
Mejor Actor Principal en drama
- Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
- Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
- Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Mejor Actor Principal en una comedia
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None
- Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Mejor Actor Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión
- Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
- Ewan McGregor - Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush - Genius
- John Turturro - The Night Of
Mejor Actor de Reparto en drama
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
- Michael Kelly - House of Cards
- John Lithgow - The Crown
- Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
- Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una comedia
- Louie Anderson - Baskets
- Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Ty Burrell - Modern Family
- Matt Walsh - Veep
Mejor Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión
- Bill Camp - The Night Of
- Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis - Fargo
- Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of
Mejor Actriz Principal en una drama
- Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
- Robin Wright - House of Cards
Mejor Actriz Principal en una comedia
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
Mejor Actriz Principal en una miniserie o película para la televisión
- Carrie Coon - Fargo
- Felicity Huffman - American Crime
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en drama
- Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una comedia
- Anna Chlumsky - Veep
- Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
- Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
- Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
- Judith Light - Transparent
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una miniserie o película para la televisión
- Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
- Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Regina King - American Crime
- Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Mejor Dirección de un drama
- Vince Gilligan - Better Call Saul
- Stephen Daldry - The Crown
- Reed Morano - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Kate Dennis - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland
- The Duffer Brothers - Stranger Things
- Jonathan Nolan - Westworld
Mejor Dirección de una comedia
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Jamie Babbit - Silicon Valley
- Morgan Sackett - Veep
- David Mandel - Veep
- Dale Stern - Veep